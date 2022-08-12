Lake City Police investigating shots fired

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating shots fired in the area.

Officers went to the scene at Northeast Joe Coney Terrace at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found several shell casings in the roadways and a bullet hole in the garage door of a home.

The residents of the home are safe and were unaware of the shooting.

Some residents in the area said they heard the noise, but thought they heard firecrackers.

