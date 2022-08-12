Lake City Police investigating shots fired

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating shots fired in the area.

Officers went to the scene at Northeast Joe Coney Terrace at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found several shell casings in the roadways and a bullet hole in the garage door of a home.

The residents of the home are safe and were unaware of the shooting.

Some residents in the area said they heard the noise, but thought they heard firecrackers.

