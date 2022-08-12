Man driving stolen vehicle leads MCSO deputies on a chase

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man is facing charges for stealing a vehicle and running away from law enforcement with cocaine in his possession.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video on Friday of the chase.

Deputies say on July 31, they spotted Matthew Gebert, 29, driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Southeast 32nd Street and Third Avenue.

When deputies tried pulling Gebert over, he sped away running several red lights. Deputies pursued.

Eventually, Gebert got out of the vehicle and ran. A K-9 unit was able to track him down.

TRENDING: Terrell Bradley repaints mural calling for justice after swastika was painted on top

Deputies found drug paraphernalia and cocaine. Gerbert also had a suspended license and was on active felony probation.

Gerbert was booked in the Marion County Jail on charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and possession of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.