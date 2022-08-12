Marion County Pets: Crystal, Big Boy, & Deidre

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have the beautiful four-year-old Crystal.  She loves compliments and is oh-so-sweet.

Next, we have Crystal’s best bud: Big Boy.  This eight-year-old doggo is so lovable and amazing.

Lastly, we have this cutie Deidre.  This kitty is nearly two years old and loves to listen to music.  She is also a big cuddle bug!

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50. 

This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.   Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit animal services at marioncountyfl.org/animal.

