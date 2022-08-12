Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect after negotiations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County has reopened after being closed by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiated with a barricaded suspect.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Southeast 95th Street between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue has reopened.

They say the incident has been cleared and the suspect was arrested.

Deputies say the suspect ran when they tried to serve a warrant to arrest the man relating to felony burglary charges. He ran into a vacant home.

