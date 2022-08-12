Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.

The SWAT team is on scene. The suspect is barricaded in a nearby home after running from deputies executing a warrant.

