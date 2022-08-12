Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect

Marion County Sheriff's Office SWAT team negotiates with barricaded suspect
Marion County Sheriff's Office SWAT team negotiates with barricaded suspect(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.

The SWAT team is on scene. The suspect is barricaded in a nearby home after running from deputies executing a warrant.

TRENDING: Terrell Bradley repaints mural calling for justice after swastika was painted on top

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff's Office released video of K-9 tracking suspect
Man driving stolen vehicle leads MCSO deputies on a chase
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
MCSO vehicle chase
MCSO vehicle chase video
Homicide Investigation
Person of interest identified in Live Oak double murder investigation