“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992.

He then went on to become a United States Marshal.

Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.

Sheriff Moreland is now 88 and will be present.

There should be about 300 people in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.