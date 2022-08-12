“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County

“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
By Kristin Chase
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992.

He then went on to become a United States Marshal.

Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.

Sheriff Moreland is now 88 and will be present.

There should be about 300 people in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
WCJB TV20 WEATHER
WCJB TV20 WEATHER
“What’s Up” with K-Country 8/12
“What’s Up” with K-Country 8/12
“What’s Up” with K-Country 8/12
“What’s Up” with K-Country 8/12