Mural calling for a review of GPD K-9 policy repainted after being defaced with hate messages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 repainted a mural calling for justice after it was painted over with a swastika.

Organizers are calling for the Gainesville Police Department to review and change their use of force policies regarding K-9′s after Terrell Bradley was mauled by a K-9 after running from officers.

“We want GPD to review their K-9 apprehension policy,” said activist Danielle Chanzes. “If allowing a dog to maul somebody and your officers to laugh at them while they’re in pain is within policy, then that’s a policy failure”

Organizers painted a mural last Sunday that initially read, “Gainesville Police Department release the camera footage, fire the officers #JusticeForTerrellBradley.” It was painted over in black on Thursday.

The wall was repainted with the message, “You can cover up our message but you can’t stop our movement it’s #JusticeForTerrellBradley Every. Damn. Day.”

Family members confirm the new message was crossed out with blue lines and a swastika. “God Bless Derek Chauvin,” was also written on top of the mural.

People, including Terrell Bradley, quickly repainted the mural on Friday morning.

“We believe that what happened to Terrell is wrong. You can disagree with us... but when we see these messages of hate it’s really showing us people’s true colors,” Chanzes said.

On July 10, Gainesville Police officers say they pulled over Bradley for failing to stop at a stop sign in the Village Forrest Green Apartments. He ran from officers and was tracked by a K-9.

The dog mauled Bradley causing the loss of his eye.

Chief Lonnie Scott confirmed to TV20 that the body camera footage of the incident will be released only after the investigation is complete.

A man accused of running from police will await trial from home as he recovers from serious injuries caused by a Gainesville Police Department K-9

The swastika painted on Southwest 34th Street is not the first instance of antisemitic imagery to circulate in Gainesville in recent days.

An investigation is underway after antisemitic flyers were thrown into the yards of several neighborhoods. The notes read, “We are dedicated to stopping anti-whiteism, mass immigration of the third world, communism, degeneracy, race mixing, and to restoring the greatness of the white race.”

The messages were condemned by Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe who asked residents to report the flyers to law enforcement.

