NCFL business to merge with public company and join the OTC Market

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Nanophramacuetics will be merging with the TRON Group, bringing an Alachua company to the OTC Market.

A private pharmaceutical development company based in Alachua will be merging with a public company but will remain in North Central Florida.

A release today indicates Nanopharmaceutics is merging with a holding company called TRON Group.

The company will keep its name but will be publicly traded on the OTC Pink Market.

The merger was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

Dr. James Talton will remain as chief executive officer and president.

