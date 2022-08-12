NCFL business to merge with public company and join the OTC Market

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Nanophramacuetics will be merging with the TRON Group, bringing an Alachua company to the OTC Market.

A private pharmaceutical development company based in Alachua will be merging with a public company but will remain in North Central Florida.

A release today indicates Nanopharmaceutics is merging with a holding company called TRON Group.

The company will keep its name but will be publicly traded on the OTC Pink Market.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County residents met with candidates ahead of the primary election

The merger was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

Dr. James Talton will remain as chief executive officer and president.  

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs

Latest News

Two NCFL businesses set to merge after a vote
Casey Howe, 48, was arrested for meth trafficking and gun-related charges.
Palatka man arrested after police raid
Palatka man arrested after police raid
La'mathis Hamilton, 31, charged with first -degree murder.
Ocala man sentenced in 2019 murder of police informant