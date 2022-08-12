Ocala man sentenced in 2019 murder of police informant

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - La’mathis Hamilton has been sentenced and charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 murder of Roland Lanctot, a police informant.

A man from Ocala will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a police informant.

In January 2019, Roland Lanctot was killed inside a tent at a campsite near NW Blitchton Road.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County deputies ask for help identifying armed disturbance suspects

An investigation revealed La’mathis “Breadboy” Hamilton, 31, was paid to shoot Lanctot to death by Allison Mells.

Police say Lanctot made drug deals with Mells’ son. 

Mells’ trial will begin on Monday with jury selection.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs

Latest News

Nanophramacuetics will be merging with the TRON Group, bringing an Alachua company to the OTC...
NCFL business to merge with public company and join the OTC Market
Two NCFL businesses set to merge after a vote
Casey Howe, 48, was arrested for meth trafficking and gun-related charges.
Palatka man arrested after police raid
Palatka man arrested after police raid