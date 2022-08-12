Ocala man sentenced in 2019 murder of police informant

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - La’mathis Hamilton has been sentenced and charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 murder of Roland Lanctot, a police informant.

A man from Ocala will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a police informant.

In January 2019, Roland Lanctot was killed inside a tent at a campsite near NW Blitchton Road.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County deputies ask for help identifying armed disturbance suspects

An investigation revealed La’mathis “Breadboy” Hamilton, 31, was paid to shoot Lanctot to death by Allison Mells.

Police say Lanctot made drug deals with Mells’ son.

Mells’ trial will begin on Monday with jury selection.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.