Palatka man arrested after police raid
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka.
Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive.
During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with about three ounces of meth.
They say he admitted that the meth was his, and told them he purchased the guns from someone in Palatka.
