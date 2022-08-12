Palatka man arrested after police raid

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka.

Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive. 

During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with about three ounces of meth.

They say he admitted that the meth was his, and told them he purchased the guns from someone in Palatka.

