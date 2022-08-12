Palatka man arrested after police raid

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka.

Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive.

During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with about three ounces of meth.

They say he admitted that the meth was his, and told them he purchased the guns from someone in Palatka.

