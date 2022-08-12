The Patricia Gardner Collins Memorial 75th-anniversary golf tournament will take place Friday morning

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a golf tournament in Lake City this Friday morning.

Florida Gateway College is hosting its Inaugural Par-3 golf tournament.

The Patricia Gardner Collins Memorial 75th-anniversary golf tournament will take place at The Country Club at Lake City.

The golf tournament will include a four-person scramble, refreshments, and snacks.

TRENDING STORY: NCFL business to merge with public company and join the OTC Market

Lunch will also be served following the game.

Registration will begin at 7:30 am and the shotgun start will be at 9 am.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.