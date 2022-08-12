The Patricia Gardner Collins Memorial 75th-anniversary golf tournament will take place Friday morning
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a golf tournament in Lake City this Friday morning.
Florida Gateway College is hosting its Inaugural Par-3 golf tournament.
The Patricia Gardner Collins Memorial 75th-anniversary golf tournament will take place at The Country Club at Lake City.
The golf tournament will include a four-person scramble, refreshments, and snacks.
Lunch will also be served following the game.
Registration will begin at 7:30 am and the shotgun start will be at 9 am.
