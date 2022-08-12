‘People are really struggling’: Residents expressed their frustration in a meeting with GRU

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Utility Advisory Board and GRU’s interim general manager, met at City Hall to address high bills.

However, residents were not satisfied with the answers they received about customer service.

“I was able to get a little more clarification, but at the same time I felt that things were avoided,” said resident Angela Casteel. “I still think that they’re beating around the bush about everything that is going on.”

Residents questioned how GRU handles its analytics. They claim GRU employees are not reading their meters after they received much higher than usual utility bills.

“From my understanding, some people’s utility bills are as much as their mortgage payment,” said resident Peter Volk.

According to their presentation, GRU staff predicts that because of the fuel they use, residents’ utility bills will not decrease until December of 2022.

“Gas prices are starting to fall, that means natural gas prices are probably starting to fall too,” said Casteel. “My husband used to work in the oil field. We know this.”

GRU staff said 67% of the fuel they use is natural gas. Interim general manager, Tony Cunningham, suggested customers look into water leaks which may also contribute to high utility bills.

Volk said his utility bill concluded he used 8,000 gallons of water in May, more than twice what he normally uses.

“They’re gonna take a look at my bill and possibly come out and take a look at that meter, see if that’s the problem,” stated Volk.

Earlier this week, GRU announced they are returning customer deposits to help ease the high bills over the summer. However, some residents claim they have yet to receive their money.

The city utility advisory board will meet again on August 23rd.

