Person of interest identified in Live Oak double murder investigation

Homicide Investigation(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A month after a double murder in Suwannee County, sheriff’s deputies have a person of interest in the case.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on Friday on the homicide investigation into a man and woman who were shot and killed in their car in Live Oak on July 9.

Deputies say the victims, who are not being identified, were found dead in their car at the intersection of 40th Path and 167th Road around 6:30 a.m. They died of apparent gunshot wounds.

The motive for the killing appears to be anger according to deputies. They say the victims were specifically targeted. The sheriff’s office noted, to dispel unfounded rumors, the victims were not drug dealers.

“They were simply two hard-working professionals heading to work who crossed paths with evil,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County

The sheriff’s office is withholding additional information in an effort to maintain the integrity of the case. Deputies are working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents and the Third Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

They say Physical evidence has been collected and is being forensically processed by the FDLE Crime Labs in Tallahassee and Jacksonville. Meanwhile, electronic evidence is still being collected, sorted, and analyzed.

