Postal worker finds naked toddler wandering Ocala street
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A United States postal worker found a toddler unsupervised, unclothed, and unhappy in southwest Ocala.
The toddler had several scratches, a bruise near the eye, and a bloody nose.
Officers found a home that belonged to 33-year-old Qualinda Robinson nearby with the door left open.
The child was verified to be under her supervision.
Robinson was arrested and charged with child neglect.
