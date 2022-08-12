Rare orange lobster discovered at Tennessee restaurant

Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant. (WVLT)
By CNN Staff and WVLT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A rare orange lobster is now at an aquarium after being discovered at a Tennessee restaurant.

The restaurant says it was a part of a lobster order that was put in from last week.

The chance of finding an orange one is close to one in 30 million.

Restaurant workers donated it to Ripley’s Aquarium, who now has two of the rare finds.

One was given to the aquarium two weeks ago from Mississippi.

The aquarium doesn’t know why so many were found recently.

