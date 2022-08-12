Restaurant employee charged with murder after stabbing, killing co-worker on the job, police say

Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He...
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He is being held without bond.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A restaurant employee in Ohio was arrested for stabbing and killing his coworker at work, according to police.

The stabbing happened late Thursday evening at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse, which is located inside a mall.

Springdale police responded to a call for an injured male at the business. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from being stabbed by his co-worker, according to police.

The victim, who police identified as Paris Dismukes, died at the hospital.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino at the scene and took him to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Officials confirmed to WXIX that both Dismukes and Dela-Pe-Tolentino were employees at the restaurant.

Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
Dems near congressional passage of climate, health package
Terrell Bradley repaints mural on SW 34th St. after a swastika is painted over it.
#JusticeForTerrellBradley mural
While bird flu cases have dropped in Minnesota, there is concern a second wave of the flu could...
Bird flu sparks deli turkey shortage amid existing supply chain issues