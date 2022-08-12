Terrell Bradley repaints mural calling for justice after swastika was painted on top

Terrell Bradley repaints mural on SW 34th St. after a swastika is painted over it.
Terrell Bradley repaints mural on SW 34th St. after a swastika is painted over it.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 repainted a mural calling for justice after it was painted over with a swastika.

The mural initially read, “Gainesville Police Department release the camera footage, fire the officers #JusticeForTerrellBradley.” It was painted over in black on Thursday.

RELATED: Mural demands release of GPD body camera video of K-9 mauling

The wall was repainted with the message, “You can cover up our message but you can’t stop our movement it’s #JusticeForTerrellBradley Every. Damn. Day.”

Family members confirm the new message was crossed out with blue lines and a swastika. People, including Terrell Bradley, quickly repainted the mural on Friday morning.

On July 10, Gainesville Police officers say they pulled over Bradley for failing to stop at a stop sign in the Village Forrest Green Apartments. He ran from officers and was tracked by a K-9.

The dog mauled Bradley causing the loss of his eye.

RELATED: Man mauled by GPD K-9 appears in court

Chief Lonnie Scott confirmed to TV20 that the body camera footage of the incident will be released only after the investigation is complete.

Mural on the SW 3th St. wall calls for Gainesville Police Department to release the body camera...
Mural on the SW 3th St. wall calls for Gainesville Police Department to release the body camera video, fire the officers after a K-9 assisted arrested led to a man losing his eye(WCJB)

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Homicide Investigation
Person of interest identified in Live Oak double murder investigation
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
WCJB TV20 WEATHER
WCJB TV20 WEATHER