Terrell Bradley repaints mural calling for justice after swastika was painted on top

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 repainted a mural calling for justice after it was painted over with a swastika.

The mural initially read, “Gainesville Police Department release the camera footage, fire the officers #JusticeForTerrellBradley.” It was painted over in black on Thursday.

The wall was repainted with the message, “You can cover up our message but you can’t stop our movement it’s #JusticeForTerrellBradley Every. Damn. Day.”

Family members confirm the new message was crossed out with blue lines and a swastika. People, including Terrell Bradley, quickly repainted the mural on Friday morning.

On July 10, Gainesville Police officers say they pulled over Bradley for failing to stop at a stop sign in the Village Forrest Green Apartments. He ran from officers and was tracked by a K-9.

The dog mauled Bradley causing the loss of his eye.

Chief Lonnie Scott confirmed to TV20 that the body camera footage of the incident will be released only after the investigation is complete.

Mural on the SW 3th St. wall calls for Gainesville Police Department to release the body camera video, fire the officers after a K-9 assisted arrested led to a man losing his eye (WCJB)

