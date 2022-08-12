UF’s Torrence a force for the Gators

The Gators’ 6′5″, 347 lb. lineman generating some preseason accolades
O'Cyrus Torrence primed for big season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of folks are downplaying the chances of the Gator football team this fall. One player, however, is carrying a lot of preseason buzz and unanimous praise. But you’ll never see his stats in a box score.

Offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence is Florida’s only preseason First Team All-SEC selection. He’s also been tabbed as an All-American by The Sporting News and The Walter Camp Foundation.

Torrence followed Billy Napier to Florida from Louisiana, where he helped the Ragin’ Cajuns rush for 34 touchdowns last year. In his career, he has started 35 of 36 games. This fall, he’ll have a tough assignment every week playing in the rugged SEC, but Torrence has an interesting take on that.

“There were like two or three big games (at Louisiana), like last year it was Texas, and I knew that game would get the most looks so there was a lot of pressure on me to play well in that game,” said Torrence. “Here, every week is a new challenge to prove I can play and be here, so I’m just ready for that challenge to take on.”

“He’s big, he’s twitchy, football comes easy to O’Cyrus, it really does,” said Florida offensive coordinator Rob Sale. “He’s an unbelievable person first, does everything the right way, football comes easy to him and he’ll have a lot of success here.”

In addition to Torrence, Florida brings back three other offensive linemen who started last year--Kingsley Eguakun, Richard Gouraige, and Ethan White. The Gators kick off Sept. 3 vs. Utah.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

The Columbia Tigers football team stands on the sideline and watches a drill at practice.
Countdown To Kickoff: Columbia Tigers
Day one of training camp, Aug. 3
Gators enjoying level of attention to detail in fall camp
The Dunnellon offense runs through drills at practice.
Countdown to Kickoff: Dunnellon Tigers
TV20's Chris Pinson prepares to strike his putt on the 15th hole at Mark Bostick Golf Course.
Tee Time Week Nine: Pinson vs. The Pro (Mark Bostick)