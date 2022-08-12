UF’s Torrence a force for the Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of folks are downplaying the chances of the Gator football team this fall. One player, however, is carrying a lot of preseason buzz and unanimous praise. But you’ll never see his stats in a box score.

Offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence is Florida’s only preseason First Team All-SEC selection. He’s also been tabbed as an All-American by The Sporting News and The Walter Camp Foundation.

Torrence followed Billy Napier to Florida from Louisiana, where he helped the Ragin’ Cajuns rush for 34 touchdowns last year. In his career, he has started 35 of 36 games. This fall, he’ll have a tough assignment every week playing in the rugged SEC, but Torrence has an interesting take on that.

“There were like two or three big games (at Louisiana), like last year it was Texas, and I knew that game would get the most looks so there was a lot of pressure on me to play well in that game,” said Torrence. “Here, every week is a new challenge to prove I can play and be here, so I’m just ready for that challenge to take on.”

“He’s big, he’s twitchy, football comes easy to O’Cyrus, it really does,” said Florida offensive coordinator Rob Sale. “He’s an unbelievable person first, does everything the right way, football comes easy to him and he’ll have a lot of success here.”

In addition to Torrence, Florida brings back three other offensive linemen who started last year--Kingsley Eguakun, Richard Gouraige, and Ethan White. The Gators kick off Sept. 3 vs. Utah.

