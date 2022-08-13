Alachua County Animal Services waives adoption fees during their Summer Lovin’ Event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Animal lovers picked out a new furry friend in Alachua County with a goal to clear the shelter.
Alachua County Animal Resources and Care hosted their annual Summer Lovin’ Adoption Event. All adoption fees were waived as lines of people searched to find a new companion.
With the shelters not taking anymore animals organizers are hopefully this event will clear the cages so more pets can be rescued.
“Every animal adopted opens up a new space for another animal to then be rescued and have a space where they can be rehabilitated or at least passed on to a rescue that can do that for them,” said UF Shelter Medicine Event Coordinator Melea Smith.
Every person that took home a pet received a goodie bag. Those who chose a pet that’s been in the shelter for a long period of time received a whole basket full of toys and blankets.
