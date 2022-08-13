Alachua County Animal Services waives adoption fees during their Summer Lovin’ Event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Animal lovers picked out a new furry friend in Alachua County with a goal to clear the shelter.

Alachua County Animal Resources and Care hosted their annual Summer Lovin’ Adoption Event. All adoption fees were waived as lines of people searched to find a new companion.

With the shelters not taking anymore animals organizers are hopefully this event will clear the cages so more pets can be rescued.

“Every animal adopted opens up a new space for another animal to then be rescued and have a space where they can be rehabilitated or at least passed on to a rescue that can do that for them,” said UF Shelter Medicine Event Coordinator Melea Smith.

Every person that took home a pet received a goodie bag. Those who chose a pet that’s been in the shelter for a long period of time received a whole basket full of toys and blankets.

