Branford man arrested for burglaries, ATV thefts

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Branford is behind bars after Gilchrist County deputies got reports of two burglaries and ATV thefts.

22-year-old Christopher Estevez faces multiple charges including burglary and grand theft auto.

Gilchrist County deputies say two suspects were seen riding an ATV matching the description of one of the stolen vehicles.

The suspects sped away, but deputies found Estevez after searching the area.

Deputies expect to file more charges against additional suspects.

