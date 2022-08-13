Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at Columbia Correctional Institute is now being charged with murder again after a death in the facility.

The county’s jail website shows that 39-year-old Jeremy Reinert was booked Friday for pre-meditated first-degree murder.

Reinert was first convicted in Hillsborough County of second-degree murder for stabbing a woman to death in Tampa.

The victim of this murder at Columbia C.I. has not been identified.

Columbia County sheriff’s officials confirmed the matter is a Department of Corrections investigation.

TV 20 reached out to the Department of Corrections, but we have not received a response.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect after negotiations

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.