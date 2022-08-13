Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at Columbia Correctional Institute is now being charged with murder again after a death in the facility.
The county’s jail website shows that 39-year-old Jeremy Reinert was booked Friday for pre-meditated first-degree murder.
Reinert was first convicted in Hillsborough County of second-degree murder for stabbing a woman to death in Tampa.
The victim of this murder at Columbia C.I. has not been identified.
Columbia County sheriff’s officials confirmed the matter is a Department of Corrections investigation.
TV 20 reached out to the Department of Corrections, but we have not received a response.
