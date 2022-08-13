Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at Columbia Correctional Institute is now being charged with murder again after a death in the facility.

The county’s jail website shows that 39-year-old Jeremy Reinert was booked Friday for pre-meditated first-degree murder.

Reinert was first convicted in Hillsborough County of second-degree murder for stabbing a woman to death in Tampa.

The victim of this murder at Columbia C.I. has not been identified.

Columbia County sheriff’s officials confirmed the matter is a Department of Corrections investigation.

TV 20 reached out to the Department of Corrections, but we have not received a response.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect after negotiations

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Guests helped raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
More than 700 guests attend the Red Shoe Affair raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities
Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate
Tickets are available online.
Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October
Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October