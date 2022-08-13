Countdown To Kickoff: Keystone Heights Indians

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past three seasons, Keystone Heights has quietly been a model of consistency.

The Indians are 23-8 since 2019, making the playoffs each year. However, this fall, their biggest competition isn’t lining up against them.

“We graduated 15 seniors, 6 of them 2 way starters,” said Keystone Heights Head Coach Charles Dickinson. “We don’t have a lot of depth, that’ll be our issue this year, but our kids have worked hard in the weight room. We told these kids it’s a matter believing in each other, and you’re gonna have to play more than one position.”

Of those 15 graduating players, Tyler Jenkins, Dalton Hollinsworth, Kade Sanders and Logan Williams combined to score 50 touchdowns in 2021. Losing them is a massive blow for the Indians, but it forces new leaders to emerge.

“I knew a lot of the guys who graduated last year, closely,” said Keystone Heights senior running back Bryar Schenck. “I was friends with most of them They were great leaders, they really were. The whole pressure thing is just being able to live up to what they set the bar to, the standard is really high. Coming back after them…it’s a big deal.”

“How our season goes depends on the seniors. The seniors gonna have to raise the bar from last year to this year. So, that’s our goal every year is say hey, this is what we did last year and we want to do better than that.”

The secret to Keystone’s success is simple: Line up, and run it right down their opponent’s throat.

“We’re a run dominant team, so, we believe we win the game in the trenches, and the only good thing about this year is we have those guys coming back. Don’t have a lot of depth, but they’re young so, I think we’ll get better as we get more games under our belt.”

“I really had to learn the trench lifestyle real quick. I had never played it before. But I got better each game, so I know a little bit more this year than I did before.”

The Indians will take aim at a fourth consecutive winning season when they kickoff September 1, against Eastside.

