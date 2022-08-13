Layoffs hit Gainesville Sun after poor second quarter results at parent company

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Journalism in North Central Florida is taking a big hit.

Workers at the Gainesville Sun tell us that Friday three more employees have been laid off.

It’s part of a massive layoff by owner Gannett, but it is not clear yet how many workers were let go across its system of newspapers Friday.

It is not yet known how badly the Ocala Star-Banner may have been hit.

A week ago Gannett announced a loss of $54,000,000 in the second quarter of the fiscal year.

In 2020 Gannett placed employees at both papers on furlough.

