Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now.

The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.

The event will feature guided lantern tours with facts about the history of the site along with food and games.

Tours last approximately one hour and will start every ten minutes.

Tickets must be purchased online for five dollars.

For the link to get your tickets, visit our website here.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Animal Services waives adoption fees during their Summer Lovin’ Event

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.