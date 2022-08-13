Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now.

The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.

The event will feature guided lantern tours with facts about the history of the site along with food and games.

Tours last approximately one hour and will start every ten minutes.

Tickets must be purchased online for five dollars.

For the link to get your tickets, visit our website here.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Animal Services waives adoption fees during their Summer Lovin’ Event

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Guests helped raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
More than 700 guests attend the Red Shoe Affair raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities
Reinert was already in prison for killing a woman in Tampa.
Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate
Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate
Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October