Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial goes virtual after volunteers post photos of every soldier enshrined on the wall

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - More than 100 names on the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial belong to North Central Florida.

And their memory is getting a new life on the web.

Volunteers have created a virtual wall of faces, pictures of these North Central Florida heroes and every service member who died in the conflict.

If you would like to see the photos, or search up the more than 100 service members represented from North Central Florida, click here.

TRENDING STORY:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial goes virtual after volunteers post photos of every soldier enshrined on t
Branford man arrested for burglaries, ATV thefts
He was caught while riding an ATV matching the description of one that had been stolen.
Branford man arrested for burglaries, ATV thefts
Layoffs hit Gainesville Sun after poor second quarter results at parent company