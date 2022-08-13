Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial goes virtual after volunteers post photos of every soldier enshrined on the wall

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - More than 100 names on the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial belong to North Central Florida.

And their memory is getting a new life on the web.

Volunteers have created a virtual wall of faces, pictures of these North Central Florida heroes and every service member who died in the conflict.

If you would like to see the photos, or search up the more than 100 service members represented from North Central Florida, click here.

