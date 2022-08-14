Alachua County Historical Commission has two open seats

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is hiring two positions for the county’s Historical Commission.

Resident history buffs are encouraged to apply to be on Alachua County’s Historical Commission. The two open seats on the commission will last for two and three years.

The commission assists with research and recommendations for the Alachua County Commission.

The deadline to apply is September 8th.

For more information and a link to apply, visit https://advisoryboards.alachuacounty.us/boards/info.aspx.

