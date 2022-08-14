Alachua County Historical Commission has two open seats

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is hiring two positions for the county’s Historical Commission.

Resident history buffs are encouraged to apply to be on Alachua County’s Historical Commission. The two open seats on the commission will last for two and three years.

The commission assists with research and recommendations for the Alachua County Commission.

The deadline to apply is September 8th.

For more information and a link to apply, visit https://advisoryboards.alachuacounty.us/boards/info.aspx.

TRENDING STORY: More than 700 guests attend the Red Shoe Affair raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom
Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed...
Gainesville man arrested for attempting to run somebody over following an argument
Toledo police operations look to crack down on crime
Lincoln Fire and Rescue welcomed a new addition to the fire museum thanks to a man and his love...
New addition to LFR Museum