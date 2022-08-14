Dozens enjoy a live action role-playing game in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Ocala took a step back in time to the middle ages by playing a game involving fantasy and medieval combat.

Thaliondor is a full-contact foam fighting group. Each person dressed up as either a fighter, archer, wizard, or cleric, and they would use foam weapons and shields to protect themselves.

Teams went head-to-head and the goal of the game was to kill all of their opponents.

“Mostly we have swords, shields, any kind of medieval weapon you can think of. We’ll swing the weapon at each other if you get hit in the arm you can’t use it, if you get hit in the leg you can’t use it. Two limbs and you’re dead, torso shot and you’re dead and we try to avoid the head that way everyone can go to work,” said organizer Nicko Muti.

They meet every Sunday at the Brick City Adventure Park from 11am to 3pm.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.