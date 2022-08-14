Gainesville man arrested for attempting to run somebody over following an argument

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting someone with his car.

According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property.

The victim says Smith threatened to kill him and then drove his vehicle towards him causing him to jump away to dodge the moving vehicle.

He then stole the victim’s belongings from the property.

Smith is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $85,000.

