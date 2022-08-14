Gainesville police arrest man after teen says she was sexually assaulted by him

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is in jail after a teen came forward saying that he sexually assaulted her last year.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, 53-year-old Kenneth Johnson was arrested late Friday night after a 15-year-old girl said he raped her last year.

The teen victim said she came over to help Johnson who was injured at the time, but he then forcibly kissed and sexually assaulted her.

Johnson denied raping the child.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $150,000.

