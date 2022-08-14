Gainesville police arrest man after teen says she was sexually assaulted by him

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is in jail after a teen came forward saying that he sexually assaulted her last year.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, 53-year-old Kenneth Johnson was arrested late Friday night after a 15-year-old girl said he raped her last year.

The teen victim said she came over to help Johnson who was injured at the time, but he then forcibly kissed and sexually assaulted her.

Johnson denied raping the child.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $150,000.

