Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist speaks at Souls to the Polls in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters can now cast their ballots with early voting already started throughout North Central Florida.

Many people in Gainesville informed themselves on candidates running in alachua county and in the state of Florida at Souls to the Polls.

“Black voters, other minority voters or disenfranchised voters actually show up and out to the polls. Your vote is how you uptown your representation. elected officials are clear they listen to the people that show up and what they mean by that is they listen to people that show up to the ballots box,” said organizer Chanae Jackson.

Many voters like Faye Williams went to the polls early and voted and Williams said more people need to share their voices if they want change to happen.

“It’s really important part of our history has been about giving the right the vote. I’m hoping and begging and pleading for people to come out to go to the polls.”

Former Florida governor and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist was at the event. He’ll face Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried for the democratic nomination.

Fried was in Tallahassee at a Roe the Vote event to encourage voters to cast their ballot. Governor Ron DeSantis waits for the winner in November election.

“We need help on property insurance, we need help for public education. We need someone that will fight for our teachers, protect our environment and protect a women’s right to choose,” said Crist.

Primary election day is on August 23.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.