More than 700 guests attend the Red Shoe Affair raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities

Guests helped raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Guests helped raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.(wcjb)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 700 guests packed the O’Connell Center as they celebrated the Red Shoe Affair and the Ronald McDonalds House’s 40th anniversary  of being in North Central Florida.

Sherry Houston the executive director told a story about  little boy that had cancer.

“On Father’s Day a year ago with a cancerous tumor which sat right above his bladder. The family lived in Tallahassee he was just a tumbly little boy no ever thought something was wrong with him.”

Each person wore red shoes to mimic the Ronald McDonald. There was dancing, drinks, and auctions to help each family out.

“Our community to come together to help those families with sick children. We can’t do anything to help the child but we can certainly help support the families and give them the moral support, the comfort of a home and the comfort of a warm cooked meal,” said board member Bobbie Robinson.

With each item like paintings, wine and jewelry auctioned off the money helps it gives those families some support they need and Robinson explained what story touched her heart.

“The son had bone marrow cancer and they came to the children’s hospital and his sister was a perfect match for bone marrow. So we were able to house not only the mother and the father but the sister as well.”

All the money raised went towards the daily operations of the house.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Reinert was already in prison for killing a woman in Tampa.
Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate
Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate
Tickets are available online.
Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October
Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October