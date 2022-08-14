More than 700 guests attend the Red Shoe Affair raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 700 guests packed the O’Connell Center as they celebrated the Red Shoe Affair and the Ronald McDonalds House’s 40th anniversary of being in North Central Florida.

Sherry Houston the executive director told a story about little boy that had cancer.

“On Father’s Day a year ago with a cancerous tumor which sat right above his bladder. The family lived in Tallahassee he was just a tumbly little boy no ever thought something was wrong with him.”

Each person wore red shoes to mimic the Ronald McDonald. There was dancing, drinks, and auctions to help each family out.

“Our community to come together to help those families with sick children. We can’t do anything to help the child but we can certainly help support the families and give them the moral support, the comfort of a home and the comfort of a warm cooked meal,” said board member Bobbie Robinson.

With each item like paintings, wine and jewelry auctioned off the money helps it gives those families some support they need and Robinson explained what story touched her heart.

“The son had bone marrow cancer and they came to the children’s hospital and his sister was a perfect match for bone marrow. So we were able to house not only the mother and the father but the sister as well.”

All the money raised went towards the daily operations of the house.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.