Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, family mourns loss of 16-year-old explorer

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A member of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program tragically died due to an unexpected medical issue.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Laci Cheyanne Laycock, 16, died as a result of a sudden illness on Aug. 6. She died at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurism.

Laci obtained the rank of sergeant in the explorer’s program. She intended to become a sheriff’s deputy once she graduated high school with the class of 2024.

A celebration of life will be held at Northside Baptist Church on Friday at 11 a.m. Dr. R. Wayne Wright will officiate the event. Interment will follow at Santa Fe Cemetery.

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., a visitation will be held at the church. Funeral care is being handled by V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services.

“On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, we thank Laci for her service to the community while serving as an Explorer and ask our community to keep her family and friends in their thoughts and prayers during this time,” stated the sheriff’s office.

