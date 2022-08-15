Democratic candidates make their case for State House, District 22 in the primary election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There are two Democrats running in the State House District 22 race, along with two Republicans. Olysha Magruder and Brandon Peters both want the democratic nomination and one of them, will challenge either incumbent Chuck Clemons, or his Republican challenger Ty Appiah, for the seat in November.

Magruder is an Alachua County resident of more than 20 years with a campaign focused on the affordable housing crisis. Her background is in education and she said, the politicization of public schools is a problem that she’s qualified to address.

“The reason why I think I’m the best candidate to be elected into the seat is because I stand by my values, like I said I’m a mom, I’m a former public school teacher, so I have hands-on experience in the areas I think really matter right now and I am unapologetically pro-choice,” said Magruder.

Brandon Peters is a lawyer, living in Levy County with his family. Peters said accessible and affordable internet in rural areas is his priority. Bridging the divide between political parties is also one of Peters’ goals.

“Really no formula that a Dem can win this seat without appealing to some voters who aren’t democrats and I’ve spent years here in rural America rolling up my sleeves working alongside my friends and neighbors folks I know from various walks of life who aren’t democrats,” said Peters.

One of these Democratic candidates will face Republican incumbent Chuck Clemons, or his opponent, Ty Appiah.

