Florida Leadership Academy takes in four more Marion officers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two deputies and two officers from Marion County have graduated from the Florida Leadership Academy, bringing a rise to the number of North Central Florida graduates.

Four more law enforcement officers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Ocala Police Department have graduated from the program.

Deputies William Konopinski and Julie Vowinkel, and officers Ronald Vann and Jeffrey Hurst were among the graduates.

The academy met for four weeks at the Cape Coral Police Department.

The graduates learned skills that would support their agencies and communities, and develop their leadership qualities.

