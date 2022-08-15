Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook video after dog drowned

As he Ivey and an animal cruelty investigator walk her back into the jail, Ivey says to her,...
As he Ivey and an animal cruelty investigator walk her back into the jail, Ivey says to her, “Usually when I’m walking people in, I have something to say to them. I’m disgusted by you."(Brevard County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua.

The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County Jail on charges she stabbed a 68-year-old man when police were given video of her allegedly walking into a pool and holding the tiny dog underwater. Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted a Facebook video in which he described the abuse and made his thoughts clear about the crime.

“There is a special place in hell for this woman. Until she gets there, she’s going to rot in our jail,” Ivey said.

He showed a brief portion of the video, but said it was too graphic to show in its entirety. After drowning the dog, she slammed it down on the concrete patio, then put its body in a chair inside the home for several days, at one point holding it up during a social media post, Ivey said.

“This woman, if I hear as much that she has a pet rock, I will lose my crap,” he said.

While the woman was already in the jail, Ivey had her brought outside so he could walk her back in to be booked on the animal cruelty charges.

As he Ivey and an animal cruelty investigator walk her back into the jail, Ivey says to her, “Usually when I’m walking people in, I have something to say to them. I’m disgusted by you. You’re looking all sad and stuff. How do you think that dog felt when you were holding it under the water?”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Bradford County Sheriff's Office Explorer Sgt. Laci Cheyanne Laycock, 16
Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, family mourns loss of 16-year-old explorer
Nostalgic ’90s Sweeps to win a year of free Publix subs and other prizes
Sweepstakes to win free Publix Subs for a year
Richard Sweat, 59, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Man arrested for threatening Gainesville homeowner with a knife
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
MCSO looking for man and woman who stole a phone from an AT&T store
MCSO looking for man and woman who stole a phone from an AT&T store