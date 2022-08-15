Gainesville District 3: Three candidates compete for one seat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Patrick Ingle isn’t letting one strike take him out of the game.

Last fall he was defeated when he ran for the at-large Gainesville City Commission seat, but now he’s giving it another go.

“My platform issues are still the same, but they have expanded when I got a chance over the last several months to talk to more people,” said Ingle.

One of the biggest issues he hopes to tackle “is to improve the technological output or functionality or improving supporter cities that make it more functional. That’s where my direct experience in technology can help the city,” said Ingle.

Candidate Casey Willits said as a Southwest Gainesville resident, he’s committed to being an advocate for renters.

“I wanted to make sure someone was committed to keeping GRU a public utility,” said Willits.

He said he feels this race is becoming a one-issue campaign focused on the city commission’s recent vote to end single-family zoning.

“Most of Southwest Gainesville is already multi-family, so it alone doesn’t affect like I said most of the people are renters or own small condos,” said Willits.

But for candidate Dejeon Cain, this issue is a priority to him.

“Our community came out so strongly at city hall,” said Cain.

If Cain is elected he said reversing that decision is the first step he wants to take.

“The first 100 days of me being in office I am committed to putting a motion on the table that we go back to the current policy that we have in place, so the people will not be terrorized or misplaced.”

The primary election will be on August 23rd.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.