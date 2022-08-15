Gainesville residents line up for utility bill assistance

People line up for Community Action Agency outreach event in Gainesville
People line up for Community Action Agency outreach event in Gainesville(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Gainesville Regional Utilities prices skyrocketing, a non-profit is offering to help low-income families keep the lights on.

Many people lined up ahead of a Central Florida Community Action Agency (CFCAA) outreach event on Monday. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library Partnership, 912 NE 16th Ave., Gainesville.

The event will allow families to sign up to receive help to pay current or past due heating and cooling bills, utility bills, and utility deposits.

To qualify for assistance, applicants must submit a photo ID for the applicant, social security cards for all household residents, ID or birth certificates to document the age of people older than 60 or younger than five years of age.

The organization will also need a food stamp letter showing the amount received for the current month, the two most recent electric bills, all household income for 30 days prior to the appointment, a valid signed lease, and a Section 8 or HUD Housing form if applicable.

