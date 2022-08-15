Man arrested for threatening Gainesville homeowner with a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a man accused of entering a home wielding a knife and threatening the resident inside.

On Sunday night just before midnight, Richard Sweat, 59, walked up to a home in Gainesville and started banging on the door according to the arrest report.

Sweat then pulled out a pocket knife and said, “don’t make me start on you with this...” The victim then opened the door.

Officers say Sweat entered the home with the knife raised toward the victim’s chest. The resident of the home grabbed a firearm and pointed it at Sweat in self-defense.

The victim provided officers with doorbell camera video showing Sweat entering the home with a knife in his hand.

When officers interviewed Sweat, he admitted to entering the home because he wanted to threaten a woman he believed to be inside the home.

Sweat is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, and burglary with assault or battery. He is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Alachua County Jail.

