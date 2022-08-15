MCSO looking for man and woman who stole a phone from an AT&T store

MCSO looking for man and woman who stole a phone from an AT&T store
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a man and a woman stole a phone from the AT&T store on Southwest 93rd Court in Ocala.

The woman was trying to trade in a phone with no value and arguing with an employee.

While she was arguing with the employee, the man went into a display case and stole a Samsung Z Flip 3.

The man whispered something in her ear causing her to stop before the pair left.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867.

