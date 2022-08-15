MCSO looking for man and woman who stole a phone from an AT&T store

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a man and a woman stole a phone from the AT&T store on Southwest 93rd Court in Ocala.

The woman was trying to trade in a phone with no value and arguing with an employee.

While she was arguing with the employee, the man went into a display case and stole a Samsung Z Flip 3.

The man whispered something in her ear causing her to stop before the pair left.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867.

