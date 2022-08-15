New school year brings new exercises for fall athletes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s August and that means fall sports are fast approaching.

Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness show us some exercises for fall sport athletes.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
New school year brings new exercises for fall athletes
Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list