Ocala Police release video of shirtless man stealing child’s bike

Ocala Police Department asks for help identifying shirtless man who stole a child's bike
Ocala Police Department asks for help identifying shirtless man who stole a child's bike(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Like stealing candy from a baby, the Ocala Police Department is trying to identify the man caught on video stealing a child’s bicycle.

Officers released a video showing a man, not wearing a shirt, walking up to the porch of a home in Southeast Ocala on June 15 around 6:30 p.m.

The man grabs a black and orange Nishiki children’s bicycle from the porch and rides off.

Officers ask anyone with any information on the identity of this individual to call Sgt. Hoover at 352-369-7000 or call anonymously by dialing **TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

People line up for Community Action Agency outreach event in Gainesville
Gainesville residents line up for utility bill assistance
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness share exercises to help student-athletes get...
New school year brings new exercises for fall athletes
New school year brings new exercises for fall athletes