Ocala Police release video of shirtless man stealing child’s bike

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Like stealing candy from a baby, the Ocala Police Department is trying to identify the man caught on video stealing a child’s bicycle.

Officers released a video showing a man, not wearing a shirt, walking up to the porch of a home in Southeast Ocala on June 15 around 6:30 p.m.

The man grabs a black and orange Nishiki children’s bicycle from the porch and rides off.

Officers ask anyone with any information on the identity of this individual to call Sgt. Hoover at 352-369-7000 or call anonymously by dialing **TIPS.

