Ocala Police release video of shirtless man stealing child’s bike
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Like stealing candy from a baby, the Ocala Police Department is trying to identify the man caught on video stealing a child’s bicycle.
Officers released a video showing a man, not wearing a shirt, walking up to the porch of a home in Southeast Ocala on June 15 around 6:30 p.m.
The man grabs a black and orange Nishiki children’s bicycle from the porch and rides off.
Officers ask anyone with any information on the identity of this individual to call Sgt. Hoover at 352-369-7000 or call anonymously by dialing **TIPS.
