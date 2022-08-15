Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church, located in Gainesville’s historic pleasant street, was built in 1944.

It served as both a meeting place and a church for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement.

The “11 to Save” list is a list of some of the most threatened historic places in the state.

It is designed to bring public awareness about the urgency of saving these historic resources while highlighting Florida’s unique history, including that of Old Mount Carmel.

“It’s not just about the building and the community but it’s about what the building and community stood for” said lead pastor of Prayers by Faith Family Ministries, Gerard Duncan. “This was a meeting place and a hub it was a very central place for the NAACP and the partners and allies. It was a part of Black Thursday where members of the community’s and UF faculty and students gathered here as a means of organizing.”

The old church building, now housed by prayers by faith family ministries has previously been recognized nationally and by the state.

Lead pastor, Gerard Duncan said the recognition is important because the building is being threatened by near developments and gentrification.

“Anytime a community begins to change. History changes with it. So a lot of significant and historical heritage sites when community begins to change with gentrification it’s forgotten, it’s lost. Because a lot of symbolic, historic sites are gone so they begin to be overshadowed by new constructions and new buildings. So for this building to be recognized it is important that a part of history will remain in this community” said Duncan.

The “11 to save” program does provide some money for redevelopment and refurnishing but most of the funding comes from historical grants and public donation.

Duncan said the first priority is starting with the roof and working down.

He hopes the construction will bring new jobs to African Americans, “Right now that is what we’re focusing on. Finding the right people who value the history. Not just saying you know we want to be apart of a construction project but that care about the history as well” said Duncan.

Along with the renovations, Duncan hopes to bring some of the original purpose back to the building.

They will create a museum and a meeting space for the Pleasant Hill social justice and cultural arts nonprofit to continue conversations that are vital to equality.

Duncan said he just finished up the assessment report by the state for improvements and hopes to see construction begin at the start of next year.

CLICK HERE to donate to construction costs.

