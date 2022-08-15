Sweepstakes to win free Publix Subs for a year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix grocery stores are celebrating 30 years of Pub Subs by holding sweepstakes.

By entering online, you can win one year of free sub sandwiches. That’s up to two subs per week, along with other Nostalgic ‘90s themed prizes.

The sweepstakes are offered only in the 48 contiguous United States and the District of Columbia. To be eligible, you must be 18 years old or older and a legal United States resident.

The Grand Prize is $1,038.96 in Publix Gift Cards, one 90s-themed T-shirt, and one fanny pack. The gift cards equal the value of two sandwiches per week for a year.

Three First Prize winners will receive one $90 Publix Gift Card, one 90s-themed T-shirt, and one fanny pack.

The company will offer 90 people Second Prizes including one 90s-themed T-shirt and one fanny pack.

For the full rules click here.

