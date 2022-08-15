Takeaways from UF’s first football scrimmage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In less than three weeks, the Gator football team will be in-season rather than building through the preseason. To get his guys game-ready, Billy Napier and the coaching staff are holding two intra-squad scrimmages. The first of those took place this past Saturday, and it seems there is still a lot of work ahead for this group.

Napier says the scrimmage was productive and physical, but Florida needs to see a little more out of its offense. The defense out-performed the first team offense at times, including a forced turnover and a limit on explosive plays. Napier also pointed to missed opportunities in the red zone by the offense.

Trent Whittemore (Buchholz H.S.) is entering year three as a Gator, and isn’t overly concerned about the mistakes.

“That’s why we go out there and scrimmage twice before we play a game,” said Whittemore. “There were some bright spots, but there was some stuff we didn’t do so well but we’ll get it corrected. We scrimmage for a reason, so we’re ready to go week one.”

“It’s not only more physical, just attention to detail,” said safety Trey Dean III. “Because every game comes down to attention to detail and taking the steps. Great coaching equals great results, and we have a great coach.”

Florida will take part in another intrasquad scrimmage this Saturday.

The preseason AP poll came out on Monday, and Florida’s week one opponent, Utah is ranked No. 7 in the nation. The top five in order, are: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame. When you factor in Texas A&M at No. 6, Florida will face three teams in the top seven.

