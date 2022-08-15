‘This bill that came in August, was $1,030’: Lines wrap around building for utility bill financial relief

With utility prices skyrocketing, an organization is offering financial assistance for low-income households.
With utility prices skyrocketing, aN organization is offering financial assistance for low-income households.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There’s a lot of people here for the assistance and we’re thanking god that everybody gets served,” said resident Gloria Henderson.

Groups of residents waited to receive financial assistance after they said Gainesville Regional Utility bills are skyrocketing.

The Central Florida Community Action Agency hosted an outreach event meant for low-income households at the Library Partnership Branch in Gainesville.

Many people we spoke to say they lined up at 6:00 a.m. for the event that started at 10:00 a.m.

“It’s a blessing that community action is helping people out with their light bills so we’re just here to get our light bill paid by the grace of God,” said resident Xiomara Bradley.

Mark Payne from Levy County said his utility bills would range $100 to $200 in the previous summers. But, since June of 2022, he says they have have increased.

“It completely doubled. We’re on a fixed income,” said Payne. “Everything’s gone up.”

Attendees held up signs with the cost of their utility bills, like nursing student, Porchia Hardy, who typically paid $500.

“All of a sudden this month, this bill that came in August, was $1,030, which is astronomical,” said Hardy.

People say any relief helps. Those who qualified will get an email which will state the relief amount.

