Two pets die in Ocala apartment fire, other animals rescued

Ocala Fire Rescue crews rescue animals from apartment fire in NE Ocala
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews saved four animals from an apartment fire, however, two pets perished in the blaze.

Crews say around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, a unit in a two-story apartment building at Northeast 14th Street and 17th Avenue caught fire. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the building and called the fire department.

Firefighters broke down the front door and found the fire coming from the kitchen. Using an extinguisher filled with water, crews put out the fire.

No people were home but a dog and five cats were found on the second floor.

Firefighters used animal oxygen masks to help reverse the effects of smoke inhalation, however, it was too late for one dog and one cat.

Caption

The apartment is deemed uninhabitable and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

