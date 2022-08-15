The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are meeting Monday to replace another important position in the city. A special meeting will take place at City Hall to replace outgoing city attorney Fred Koberlien. He is running unopposed to be the Third Judicial Circuit Court judge. The meeting starts at five p.m.

Florida realtors release home sales numbers for July on Tuesday. This snapshot will show if houses in the Gainesville and Ocala markets are continuing to soar as they have throughout much of the year. Year to year as of June, the prices in the Gainesville market have gone up over 20 percent and in Ocala they are up almost 25 percent.

Thursday evening United Way of Suwannee Valley begins their annual fundraising campaign. This year’s first event will be a hometown carnival at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds. The event begins at five and lasts until 7 p.m. Tickets to attend are 25 dollars per guest.

Finally, on Friday a silent auction will be held by the Builders Association of North Central Florida. The organization’s end-of-summer-themed auction will see a casual approach to raising money for programs including scholarships for construction students at Santa Fe College. Around 350 people are expected to attend.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.