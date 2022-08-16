Americans for Prosperity will have a cheap gas event at a Marathon gas station in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marathon gas station on S Pine Ave in Ocala is selling gas for $2.38 per gallon.

The cheap gas is available on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to noon.

The event is organized by Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group founded by billionaire brothers, Charles and David Koch.

