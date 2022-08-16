Americans for Prosperity will have a cheap gas event at a Marathon gas station in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marathon gas station on S Pine Ave in Ocala is selling gas for $2.38 per gallon.

The cheap gas is available on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to noon.

The event is organized by Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group founded by billionaire brothers, Charles and David Koch.

