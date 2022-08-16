“The BASH” music festival is coming to Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The BASH is a free music festival featuring national, regional, and local musicians.

The weekend festival will be November 4-6th, 2022 at Depot Park.

BASH stands for Blues, Americana, Soul, and Heritage.

Along with music, there will be local food, brewery, arts, and clothing vendors and activities for children.

The event is free to the public, but VIP tickets are available for a more elevated experience and closer access to the stage.

Proceeds benefit UF Health Shands Arts In Medicine Program and the M.A.M.A’s Club non-profit.

CLICK HERE for more information on sponsorships, tickets, and volunteer opportunities.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.