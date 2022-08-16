Camp Crystal Lake director sues school board, former superintendent for defamation

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The director of a summer camp run by Alachua County Public Schools is suing the school board, the former superintendent, and a school board candidate.

Scott Burton and his wife Holly Burton, principal of Shell Elementary School, say former Superintendent Carlee Simon began a vendetta against them for opposing her plans to build a new school in Hawthorne.

The Burtons filed suit on Tuesday against Simon, the school board, and school board candidate Prescott Cowles, who once worked at the camp.

The suit accused the defendants of defamation, interfering with a contract, interfering with a business contract, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Last year, Simon sent an email to school board members expressing her concern with how Scott Burton managed funds at the school-run camp. Simon took issue with Scott Burton living on the camp property rent-free and using other camp amenities. He was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 19.

Scott Burton claims living on site is part of the job description of camp director and was common practice for previous directors.

According to the complaint, an audit was performed which cleared Scott Burton of financial wrongdoing.

Simon also gave Holly Burton a low-performance evaluation, which the lawsuit claims was part of the superintendent’s vendetta against the couple.

The complaint asks the court for compensatory damages, the school board to make a public retraction and apology, and all reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.

